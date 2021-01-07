The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

ALL traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.30. 8,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.22.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in The Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

