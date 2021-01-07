The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Shares of BK opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

