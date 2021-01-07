The Brink’s (BCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Brink’s (NYSE: BCO):

1/4/2021 – The Brink's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/23/2020 – The Brink's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – The Brink's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2020 – The Brink's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – The Brink’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $90.00.

12/14/2020 – The Brink's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2020 – The Brink's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – The Brink's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2020 – The Brink's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2020 – The Brink's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2020 – The Brink's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – The Brink's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

BCO traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.24 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 1,015.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,725,000 after buying an additional 268,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 32.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

