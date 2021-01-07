The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.02

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and traded as high as $25.21. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 12,888 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.9188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.75% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.