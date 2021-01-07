The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

