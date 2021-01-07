The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC) traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). 109,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 103,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The company has a market cap of £91.31 million and a PE ratio of -22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.23.

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 5,000 shares of The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,834.07).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

