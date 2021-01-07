The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Up 8%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 112,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 116,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $44.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

