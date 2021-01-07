The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.85

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $8.00. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 131,826 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter worth $2,472,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

