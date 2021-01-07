The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €59.00 Price Target

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.00 ($72.94).

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €55.08 ($64.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,407,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.72. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

