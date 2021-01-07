The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €59.00 Price Target

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.00 ($72.94).

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €55.08 ($64.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,407,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.72. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

