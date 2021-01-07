The Graph (GRT) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $439.03 million and approximately $247.18 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00303410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00031787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.65 or 0.02758173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012889 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a token. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

