The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.22

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 106145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

