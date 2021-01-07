The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised The Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

NYSE KR opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 28,357 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

