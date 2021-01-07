The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) were up 5.9% on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.23. Approximately 327,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 328,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

LOVE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $490,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096 in the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $693.48 million, a PE ratio of -342.92 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

