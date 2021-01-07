The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Down 5.3%

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 3,318,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,107,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

MIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

