The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.79. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 43,627 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of The ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

