The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Trading Up 48.1%

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s share price was up 48.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 4,237,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,783,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PECK shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of The Peck in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

In other The Peck news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of The Peck stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

