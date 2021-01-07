The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $27.31 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011404 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.

