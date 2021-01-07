The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $250.00 at Truist

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

Shares of SMG traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $218.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

