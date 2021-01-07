The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $34.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $8,779,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $3,716,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $4,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

