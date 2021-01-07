The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

