The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $35.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

