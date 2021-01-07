The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

SMPL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,348. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23 and a beta of 0.78.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

