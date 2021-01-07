The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.73

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $9.10. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 15,648 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 111,175 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the third quarter worth about $126,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 34.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

