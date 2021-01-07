The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.73

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $9.10. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 15,648 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
