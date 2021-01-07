The Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $95.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

