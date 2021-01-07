The Transfer Token Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and $649,609.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00307281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.31 or 0.02817645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Transfer Token Token Trading

