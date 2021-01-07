THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $29,198.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 179.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

