Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Trading Up 9.7%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 548,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 222,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THTX shares. Mackie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.