THETA Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $148.98 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00005131 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, Bithumb, Huobi and OKEx.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00040611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00293168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.05 or 0.02673449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00024266 BTC.

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, WazirX, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Coinbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

