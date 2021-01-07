Thingschain 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,821.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $86,951.95 and approximately $4,821.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,305.65 or 1.00162626 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060983 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

