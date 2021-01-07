Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $37,284.04 and approximately $63,742.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00416313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

