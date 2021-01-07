ThoreCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $43,973.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $649.86 million and $43,973.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $7,496.69 or 0.19490000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00441467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00244970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051323 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

