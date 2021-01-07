ThoreCoin Trading 30.2% Higher Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $7,401.87 or 0.19490214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $641.64 million and $52,673.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00115628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00480580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00234729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015605 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

