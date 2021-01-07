Thugs Finance (THUGS) Price Reaches $1.37 on Major Exchanges

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,613.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003606 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00446997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00233900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051272 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

