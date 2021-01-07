Thunder Token Reaches Market Cap of $28.60 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $28.60 million and $2.46 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00304560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.87 or 0.02776895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.