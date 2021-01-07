Tidex Token (TDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $630.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00110909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00450836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00229224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

