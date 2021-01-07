Tierion Market Cap Reaches $849,370.72 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Tierion has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $849,370.72 and approximately $9,799.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00278603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $985.46 or 0.02623646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012800 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

