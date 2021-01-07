Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) (LON:TIR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) (LON:TIR) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 2,038,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,888,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.29.

About Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) (LON:TIR)

Tiger Resource Finance plc is venture capital firm specializing in early stage, incubation and seed-financing. It can also invest in mature companies. It prefers to invest in the minerals, oil and gas, natural resource exploration and development sector, and in the companies have developed or are applying new technologies that are becoming available to the resource sector.

