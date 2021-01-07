TigerCash Market Capitalization Hits $373,177.69 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $373,177.69 and $1.66 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.00428686 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

