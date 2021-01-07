TimkenSteel Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Equities researchers at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.05). G.Research also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

TMST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of TMST opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.93.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

