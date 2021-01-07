Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.33. 13,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 9,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1,562.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

