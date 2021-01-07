TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.13. TIX shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 10,606 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. TIX had a negative return on equity of 216.41% and a negative net margin of 34.17%.

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

