Tokenbox Market Capitalization Hits $523,726.09 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Tokenbox has a market cap of $523,726.09 and approximately $5,595.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokenbox has traded 189.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00296761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.83 or 0.02762962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Tokenbox Token Profile

TBX is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

