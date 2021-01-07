TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $419,334.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,305.65 or 1.00162626 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060983 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,854,055 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

