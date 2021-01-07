Tokes (TKS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Tokes token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $36,588.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokes has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokes Token Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

