Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Trading Down 5.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $684.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.78 million. Tokuyama had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tokuyama Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

