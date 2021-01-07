TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.56. 111,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 120,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

