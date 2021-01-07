Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahily purchased 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 692 shares of company stock worth $45,110 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

