TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.56

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $5.35. TomTom shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

About TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

