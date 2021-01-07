Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.32. 40,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 41,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

