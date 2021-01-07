Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMLF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

